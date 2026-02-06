Florida expands food testing, finds herbicide in popular bread products

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Thursday announced new food safety findings under the state’s Healthy Florida First initiative, releasing test results that show the presence of glyphosate in several bread products sold in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health tested eight bread products from five national brands commonly available in grocery stores statewide.

Glyphosate, a widely used herbicide, was detected in six of the eight products tested, including Wonderbread and Nature’s Own Butter Bread, according to the results released Thursday.

State officials said the testing is intended to increase transparency for consumers and provide families with more information about everyday food products.

The bread testing follows earlier state-led reviews of infant formula and candy.

Last month, DOH released results from testing 24 infant formula products from seven major brands sold online and in stores across Florida. That analysis found elevated levels of certain heavy metals — including mercury, arsenic, cadmium and lead — when compared with health-based screening benchmarks.

DOH also tested 46 candy products from 10 companies for heavy metals. Arsenic was detected in 28 of those products, prompting additional evaluation of potential exposure risks, particularly for children.

Officials said the expanded testing reflects the state’s broader Healthy Florida First effort, which focuses on food safety, accountability and consumer access to information.

“Bread is a staple food for many Florida families,” Ladapo said, adding that the department’s findings raise concerns about chronic exposure to glyphosate.

All testing results — including those for infant formula, candy and bread — are available at ExposingFoodToxins.com.

