Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission invites artists to enter Florida Fish Art Contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is calling on artists of all ages to showcase their creativity in the Florida Fish Art Contest, with submissions due by Feb. 28.

This annual event celebrates the vibrant and diverse native fish species of Florida, offering a unique opportunity to highlight the state’s natural beauty through artistic expression.

Visit here for more information, and click here to enter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]