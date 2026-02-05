Florida Forest Service battles lingering hot spots as drought fuels danger in Nassau County

HILLIARD, Fla. — Wildland firefighters are still working to fully contain a wildfire burning in Nassau County, as dry conditions continue to elevate the risk of flare-ups.

The Florida Forest Service said about 80 acres have burned and the fire is roughly 75% contained.

Only Action News Jax tagged along with crews as they worked to knock down lingering hot spots and reinforce fire lines in Hilliard, where winds picked up throughout Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials said even small debris — brush and fallen limbs — can act as fuel, allowing flames to spread quickly when conditions are this dry.

An engine hauling 250 gallons of water worked as Florida Forest Service crews mopped up hot spots.

“This is day two,” Michelle Maylon, Forestry Supervisor II with the Florida Forest Service, said.

“We’re out here mopping up and identifying the hot spots that still need to be tended to,” Maylon said. “With the dozer of water, that’ll continue until it’s 100% contained and safe.”

Standing in the burn zone, the impact of the fire is visible. Blackened ground stretches across the forest floor, and char marks on nearby trees show just how high the flames climbed.

Maylon said stopping a wildfire like this often comes down to one critical tool: the fire line — a cleared strip of land designed to slow or stop flames from advancing.

“A fire line can be a natural barrier, like a road,” Maylon said. “When there’s heavy rain, it could be a swamp, per se, if it’s holding water. Today you’ll see that tractor plow unit that has created that bare mineral soil.”

Crews used heavy machinery throughout the day to reinforce the fire line and prevent further spread.

The operation also served as hands-on training for newer firefighters working alongside experienced crews.

“It’s a training for them and getting that real-world experience,” Maylon said.

The Florida Forest Service is urging residents to use caution, especially as drought conditions persist across the state.

“In the state, we’re seeing severe drought conditions,” Maylon said.

She added that anyone planning to burn debris should take extra steps to ensure fires are fully extinguished.

“If you are going to burn, let’s make sure that it’s out cold,” Maylon said. “You can also contact the Florida Forest Service and talk to them about safely burning.”

