Florida Forest Service launches online portal where the public can buy tree seedlings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Starting July 1st, to help meet the state’s reforestation needs, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service announced the opening of an online portal where the public can buy tree seedlings.

Sales will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis and will continue until each type of seedling is sold out. Availability, delivery options, and pricing are available online.

“We are committed to supporting Florida’s reforestation efforts by providing top-quality seedlings,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson. “The launch of our online portal makes it easier for landowners to access the seedlings they need to replenish Florida’s forests and timber resources.”

Seedlings are generally sold in increments of 1,000; however, customers with smaller needs may purchase 500 or 250 seedlings. While mailed orders are accepted, customers are advised that these orders cannot be guaranteed due to potential mailing delays.

The Florida Forest Service produces over 4 million bare-root pine seedlings annually at its Andrews Nursery in Chiefland, Florida.

Click Here to view current pricing and stock.

Click Here to view delivery schedules and locations.

These trees are available to non-industrial private landowners, corporate landowners, and state and federal agencies. Andrews Nursery also grows over 5 million containerized seedlings, including longleaf pine, slash pine, sand pine, and wiregrass.

For over 65 years, the Florida Forest Service has been committed to the careful management of Andrews Nursery to provide top-quality seedlings for reforestation efforts in Florida.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland, and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire.

For more information about Commissioner Simpson and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FDACS.gov.

