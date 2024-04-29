Florida gas prices slightly lower this week

Jacksonville, Fla. — Filling up the gas tank this week will cost a little less than it did last week.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Florida is $3.48, down from $3.64 last week.

If you’re looking to save money on gas, AAA recommends that you combine your errands, to limit driving time.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Residents concerned after 13 cars broken into at St. James Place Apartment complex

Shop around for the best gas prices in your area. You can do that by clicking here.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge customers who pay with credit cards more.

Remove excess weight from your vehicle. And drive conservatively, without speeding or aggressively accelerating.

Read: Teen killed in Nassau County crash

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.