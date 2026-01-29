Florida and Georgia failing to curb tobacco usage, American Lung Association says

Florida and Georgia both received failing grades on the American Lung Association’s 2026 “State of Tobacco Control” report card, highlighting significant shortcomings in efforts to reduce tobacco use, especially among youth.

Florida received “F” grades for tobacco prevention funding, taxes and the regulation of flavored tobacco products. The state received “C” grades for smoke-free air and access to assistance for quitting.

Meanwhile, Georgia received “F” grades across all categories, indicating a lack of comprehensive tobacco control measures.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Nationwide, adult smoking rates have decreased to 11%, down from 23% in 2000, reflecting progress in tobacco control efforts in various states.

However, the report’s findings emphasize that more work is required in Florida and Georgia to implement effective strategies for reducing smoking and vaping among teenagers and adults alike.

The report indicates that without enhanced efforts, including increased funding for prevention and stricter regulations, the tobacco crisis may persist.

For more information, visit lung.org.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.