Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law banning DEI programs in cities, counties

A new Florida law is now banning cities and counties from funding diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Jacksonville on Wednesday to sign the bill into law.

The legislation also allows Floridians to sue any local government that violates the law.

DeSantis would also be able to remove elected officials who violate the measure.

State Sen. Clay Yarborough filed the bill in the Florida Senate. He said it is necessary because DEI programs promote division.

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“But the reality is DEI is undermining merit-based decisions. It is pitting groups against each other and it provides lucrative opportunities to push the narrative while growing the financial burden on taxpayers,” he said.

Critics say the law will create an uneven playing field for people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, women, and other groups that benefit from DEI initiatives.

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