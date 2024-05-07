Local

Florida has another big Powerball winner

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville, Fl — A $2 Powerball ticket purchased in Miami Shores has turned into a $215 winning piece of paper for one lucky soul. Florida has another big multi-state lottery winner.

The ticket was purchased at a Publix on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores. The cash value is $100 million.

Last August, the Neptune Beach Publix sold a $1.58 billion Mega Millions winning ticket. The winner chose a one-time lump-sum payment.

That same month, a $36 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Publix on Roosevelt Boulevard. However, the winner didn’t come forward to the Florida Lottery and the prize went unclaimed.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday. The jackpot is set at $20 million.


