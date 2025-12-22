Florida lawmakers propose ending yellow registration stickers in 2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are looking to get rid of yellow validation stickers.

The sticker is just one of the two things that have to be visible under the new license plate law.

But a new bill in the Florida House and Senate wants to get rid of it completely.

Under the proposal, it would still require people to follow registration and renewal rules.

The bill sponsors say getting rid of the stickers would save drivers money and prevent fraud.

Also, law enforcement is able to digitally verify if a vehicle registration is up to date.

