Florida Lottery introduces HOLIDAY CA$H Scratch-Off games

The Florida Lottery has launched five new HOLIDAY CA$H Scratch-Off games, offering over $270 million in prizes just in time for the holiday season.

The new lineup includes tickets priced from $1 to $20, with top prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million, according to a news release from the Lottery.

The $20 ticket, $1,000,000 HOLIDAY CA$H, offers the largest top prize of $1 million and has overall odds of winning at 1-in-2.68.

The $10 ticket, $500,000 HOLIDAY CA$H, offers a top prize of $500,000, while the $5 ticket, $250,000 HOLIDAY CA$H, features a top prize of $250,000.

The $2 ticket, $50,000 HOLIDAY CA$H, has a $50,000 top prize, and the $1 ticket, $10,000 HOLIDAY CA$H rounds out the collection with a $10,000 top prize.

In addition to the cash prizes, players can participate in the Holiday Cash Bonus Play Promotion, running from October 27 through January 11, 2026. This promotion allows players to enter non-winning tickets for a chance to win cash prizes up to $20,000.

Throughout the promotion, more than $4.2 million in instant-win cash coupons and 60,000 BOGO CASH POP coupons will be awarded.

Since their inception, the Lottery said Scratch-Off games have awarded more than $66.9 billion in prizes and generated over $20.09 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

