Florida men wanted after thieves smash through wall, steal $7K in sneakers from Ga. Foot Locker

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Thieves broke through the wall of an abandoned store to steal sneakers at Town Center Mall in Georgia.

Police say they’ve committed similar crimes in other states.

It was an elaborate crime, like something out of a movie, done hours after the mall closed, police told Action News Jax’s Atlanta station, WSB-TV.

Police say a Foot Locker employee saw shoeboxes scattered everywhere in the store then saw a hole in the wall of the back of the stockroom. The hole leads to an abandoned Sears that police say the suspects used to get inside.

Police identified two of the three suspects accused of breaking into the mall last summer. They said they stole $7,000 worth of sneakers.

“It’s disappointing that these kind of things can happen right now,” said mall employee Nick Carilli. “We’d love to see some change because we love this mall.”

Police say the suspects are accused of committing similar crimes in other jurisdictions.

They say Kolbe Reeves was one of the suspects in a smash-and-grab in Albany, Georgia.

Police say Tyrone Howard is one of three suspects tied to a $1 million organized shoe theft ring, including a burglary at a mall in Florida where police say the suspects broke in through the roof.

Warrants have been issued for Reeves and Howard here in cobb. They live in Florida.

