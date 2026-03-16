Florida reading proficiency reaches 57% as Northeast Florida school districts show gains

Florida reading proficiency for grades three through 10 increased to 57% in 2025, according to the Florida Department of Education. A separate 2025 report from the Florida Business Alliance for Early Learning showed that 43% of children entered kindergarten ready in the fall of 2024.

The data comes as education officials and advocacy groups track academic performance across the state. In Northeast Florida, all monitored school districts improved their reading levels compared to 2024 figures.

St. Johns County recorded the highest reading proficiency in the Northeast Florida region at 75%. Nassau County followed with 72%, while Clay County reported a proficiency level of 62%.

Duval County reached 50% reading proficiency in the 2025 state data. Putnam County recorded the lowest proficiency level among the regional districts at 46%.

The Florida Business Alliance for Early Learning tracks these metrics to monitor how students perform across the state. The organization’s 2025 report specifically measured the readiness of the kindergarten class that began in late 2024.

2ELADistrictComp25 by ActionNewsJax

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