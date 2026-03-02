Florida representatives heading to D.C. for classified briefing following Iran attack

Members of the House of Representatives are heading back to Washington, D.C., for a classified briefing following the attack on Iran over the weekend.

“We’ll get [the classified briefing] tomorrow. We got an unclassified briefing yesterday, [and] tomorrow we’ll get a classified briefing to see where we are," said Florida Congressman Aaron Bean to Jacksonville’s Morning News. “We also got Homeland Security, that’s still unfunded. We’ll be voting on that this week. Remember, men and women in the Coast Guard, our TSA agents, our Secret Service, now is the time. We’ve got a dangerous world out there; we certainly need to protect the homeland.”

“President Trump has made a very clear case for why this is important, for the safety of America and Americans all across the globe,” Florida Congressman John Rutherford said to Jacksonville’s Morning News. “For 47 years, Iran has used their proxies to wreak havoc across the globe, not only in the Middle East but elsewhere.”

Bean added, “This regime has been murdering Americans and the world, world leaders for 47 years; we have to deal with them now or later, and now is the time, they’re the weakest they’ve ever been. It’s still going to be a challenge, but our military is [...] is the greatest in the world, and hopefully it can be short, quick, and we can revert and have a free Iran but also a peaceful Middle East.”

You can listen to the full interviews with Representatives John Rutherford and Aaron Bean.

