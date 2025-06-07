Florida residents voice opposition to potential offshore drilling plans

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is taking public comments on a program that would open up nearly the entire U.S. coastline to oil drilling.

As you can see on this map, the coasts of both Florida and Georgia are included.

Outer Continental Shelf Planning Areas Map of the US with divisions between planning areas

The Florida state constitution bans drilling on the coastline, but that only applies to water within three miles of the coast. The rest is federally owned, and that’s the water the Trump administration wants to open.

Jahlonious Monk has been living in Jacksonville for the last 20 years. He is completely against the idea.

“I think it’s messed up like I don’t think that should happen. I think that the nature here is so amazing and it’s such a beautiful place that we should protect and preserve,” said Monk. “Who wants to visit here when it’s full of pollution?”

Visitors such as Kenneth Smith, who traveled here from Ohio, felt the same way.

“No, I wouldn’t come if there is drilling. I’d just leave everything like it is,” said Smith.

While the White House tries to make the change, there’s a bill in Congress to help. It would remove former President Biden’s block on adding offshore drilling sites.

We reached out to all four U.S. representatives in our viewing area, whose district includes the Atlantic coast. Congressman Aaron Bean (R-FL)

“While I support responsible investments in American energy, I remain opposed to opening Florida’s Atlantic Coast to offshore drilling. We must continue to safeguard our beautiful beaches and coastal waters that drive our state’s economy,” U.S. Congressman Aaron Bean (R-FL) said.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s 45-day public comment period ends June 16th, 2025.

To learn more about the oil and gas leasing program, click here.

