Florida retailers tighten security as Black Friday crowds grow and retail theft concerns rise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Holiday shoppers are chasing big Black Friday savings — but Florida law enforcement is preparing for a surge of thieves who use those same crowds as cover.

Last week, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a renewed crackdown on organized retail theft. Now, experts say tougher enforcement could shape what shoppers see and what they pay as stores head into one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

A record 186.9 million people are expected to shop in stores or online between Black Friday and Cyber Monday — up from last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

“Everybody likes a sale. Getting the good deal,” one shopper told Action News Jax.

But retailers say that rush brings security risks, especially from organized theft groups targeting high-demand items during peak crowds.

Chip Lupo with WalletHub says he supports Florida’s new statewide push to fight organized theft.

“Good for the AG in Florida because something needs to be done to prevent or curtail retail theft — there’s a big threat of it this year,” Lupo said.

Nationwide, shoplifting increased 18 percent between 2023 and 2024. Shoppers tell Action News Jax they want tougher consequences.

“They need to go to jail,” said shopper Cheryl Anne Crist.

WalletHub’s latest analysis shows where shoppers are likely to find the steepest discounts this year — and warns consumers to watch for prices inflated by theft losses. The study found retailers like JCPenney, Belk and Kohl’s offering some of the biggest markdowns.

Lupo says even with deals, theft ultimately hits customers hardest.

“It’s the consumer that ultimately gets hurt by these, because retailers are going to have to up their prices, whether it’s to restock inventory,” he said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Florida lawmakers recently expanded the timeframe prosecutors can use to aggregate stolen merchandise totals — from 30 days to 120 days. That makes felony charges easier to pursue against repeat offenders. Since February, state prosecutors have secured 52 organized retail theft convictions, with dozens more cases pending.

That’s why stores across Jacksonville are adding extra security, locking down high-theft items, and preparing for larger crowds ahead of the holiday rush.

“It hurts the bottom line, especially if you’re a mom-and-pop store, like just a single owner,” Crist said.

Attorney General Uthmeier emphasized that retail theft impacts everyone.

“We’re gonna send a message here in Florida: if you engage in crime, you are absolutely gonna pay for it,” he said.

As Black Friday approaches, retailers hope the stronger penalties and increased coordination will deter theft, while shoppers search for deals safely.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]