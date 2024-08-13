Florida sees continued decline in number of abortions following six-week abortion ban, report says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As of August 1, more than 40,000 abortions have been reported in Florida this year, according to newly released data from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration. However, the number of abortions being performed has decreased since a law took effect on May 1 that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

According to the data, 40,499 abortions were reported this year as of August 1, a notable increase from previous months, with 36,221 reported at the beginning of July and 32,081 at the beginning of June. Despite these increases, the monthly growth in abortion numbers has slowed significantly following the implementation of the six-week abortion law.

For instance, the August 1 report reflects a 4,278 abortion increase from the previous month, and the July 1 report showed a 4,140 abortion increase. These figures are considerably lower than those reported earlier in the year. Before the six-week limit took effect, the increase from May 1 to June 1 was 9,672 abortions, and the increase from April 1 to May 1 was 7,674 abortions.

In comparison, around 84,052 abortions were performed in Florida in 2023.

Abortion clinics in Florida are required to submit monthly reports to the Agency for Health Care Administration, which can lead to some delays in reflecting the impact of the new law. However, the July 1 and August 1 reports suggest that the six-week limit is having a significant impact on abortion numbers.

Of the total 40,499 abortions reported as of August 1, 37,551 were performed during the first trimester, 2,945 during the second trimester, and three during the third trimester. Two of the third-trimester abortions were due to fatal fetal abnormalities, and the other was due to a serious fetal genetic defect, deformity, or abnormality.

The six-week abortion limit was approved by Governor Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2023, following the passage of a 15-week limit in 2022. The state Supreme Court rejected a constitutional challenge to the 15-week limit on April 1, which allowed the six-week limit to take effect in May.

As the state grapples with these new restrictions, a proposed abortion-rights constitutional amendment has been placed on the November ballot. If approved by 60 percent of voters, the amendment would prohibit laws that restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health. This sets the stage for a major political battle in Florida in 2024, as abortion-rights supporters push back against the state’s increasingly stringent abortion laws.

