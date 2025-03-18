Florida Senate advance bill that could reverse decision to block proposed Fernandina Beach ethanol plant

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Neighbors in Fernandina Beach are raising the alarm about an amendment tagged onto a bill moving in the Florida Senate Monday afternoon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The change would potentially reverse a victory neighbors recently scored in their fight against a proposed ethanol manufacturing plant.

Tom Budd has been fighting the plan by Rayonier Advanced Materials to construct a $53 million ethanol plant near the sight of its pulp mill in Fernandina Beach since 2023.

“It’s a good plan profit-wise for RYAM. It’s not a good plan for the citizens of Fernandina Beach,” said Budd.

Rayonier has painted the proposed plant, which would produce 7.5 million gallons of ethanol a year, as a safe operation that would help the economy and produce a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels.

But the community isn’t buying it.

On top of environmental concerns like water and air pollution, neighbors are also concerned about the potential risk of fire with an ethanol plant, as ethanol is highly flammable.

“And it’s adjacent to residences, businesses, churches, schools and our historic downtown,” said Budd.

Budd and other local advocates scored a victory in February when the city rejected Rayonier’s proposal, citing its land development code, which prohibits ‘chemical manufacturing’.

Rayonier sued later that month arguing its process of producing ethanol through fermentation, similar to the process used to make beer and yogurt products, is not chemical manufacturing.

But before that lawsuit has even had a chance to be litigated, an amendment tagged onto a bill moving in the Florida Senate would potentially overturn the city’s decision.

The amendment would exclude the type of ethanol production Rayonier is proposing from the definition of ‘chemical manufacturing and refining’.

Budd argued it’s a flagrant attempt to thwart local control

“And not only is that injurious to Fernandina Beach, it should worry every community in Florida,” said Budd.

The bill and the amendment are both sponsored by State Senator Stan McClain (R-Ocala), who does not represent Fernandina Beach.

We reached out to his office and Rayonier for comment, but have not heard back.

Budd said he’s optimistic there’s still time for McClain to reverse course, and if not, the language has not yet been proposed in the House.

“It is a carveout for a special interest. It’s all the things that people hate about governance and governing and I’m hopeful that the legislature will realize that,” said Budd.

Fernandina Beach’s City Manager told Action News Jax upon first read, she did not believe the bill would impact the decision on the Rayonier ethanol plant, but indicated she plans to bring the bill language to Tuesday’s city commission meeting Tuesday to ask commissioners whether they want to take a formal position on the legislation.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.