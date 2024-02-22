Florida State vs. Florida baseball coming back in Jacksonville, tickets on sale now!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2024 Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown baseball game between the Seminoles and Gators is officially back!

This year’s matchup will be held in Jacksonville at 121 Financial Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Tickets for the game are now on sale through www.taxslayergatorbowl.com/baseball/ or by going to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office located at 300 A. Philip Randolph Blvd. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The highly touted Gators are coming off an incredible 2023 season that saw them drop a best-of-three championship series to LSU. It was UF’s third runner-up finish at the College World Series.

In last year’s meeting in Jacksonville on May 2, 2023, Florida scored three runs in the firth inning to pull ahead of rival Florida Stata 7-5. Over 8,000 fans packed 121 Financial Ballpark in that matchup.

