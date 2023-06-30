The Florida Theatre will be closed from July to October for the next round of renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Theatre will be closed from July to October of this year for the next round of renovations in its Centennial Campaign, which started in 2019. The Centennial Campaign was launched to prepare the historic theatre for its 100th anniversary in 2027.

During the closure, the Florida Theatre will repair all the flaking and peeling decorative plaster in the auditorium, paint the lobbies and the auditorium with fidelity to the 1927 color palette, replace the entire heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, move the building’s electrical vault from the first to the third floor and update all the public restrooms.

These projects build upon projects that have already been accomplished at the Florida Theatre, which include replacing the Theatre’s 1,865 fixed seats, doubling the wheelchair seating capacity, installing a new assistive listening system for the hard of hearing, improving aisle lighting and handrails, especially in the balcony, installing a new concert sound system and lighting system and repurposing the second floor of the office building into the new Remedy Lounge; which was the first expansion of the venue’s public space in 95 years.

While the Florida Theatre is closed for renovations, it will continue to book and put new shows on sale for the fall and have off-site events, member events, and more.

To learn more about the Florida Theatre, visit floridatheatre.com.

