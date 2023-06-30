Mayor-elect Donna Deegan announces next round of staff and department leadership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As the next step in Mayor-elect Donna Deegan’s transition process begins, the next round of staff appointments for the Mayor’s office and the Department of Neighborhoods.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“I’m excited to announce this bipartisan group of leaders who will be joining my administration,” said Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan. “They represent the culture of collaboration, innovation, accountability, and transparency that we will bring to City Hall. I look forward to working with them to deliver a new day in Jacksonville.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Joe Inderhees will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff. Over a 25-year career

will serve as Over a 25-year career Kelli O’Leary will serve as Deputy Chief Administrative Officer. She is the Organizational Development Director for Liberty Landscape Supply. Previously, Kelli served as the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s Vice President of Engagement and as the City of Jacksonville’s Director of Employee Services.

will serve as She is the Organizational Development Director for Liberty Landscape Supply. Previously, Kelli served as the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s Vice President of Engagement and as the City of Jacksonville’s Director of Employee Services. Tracye Polson will serve as Director of Strategic Partnerships. She is a licensed clinical social worker who works with adults, couples, and families in Jacksonville. Tracye has also led a non-profit focused on infants and children and taught at multiple universities.

will serve as She is a licensed clinical social worker who works with adults, couples, and families in Jacksonville. Tracye has also led a non-profit focused on infants and children and taught at multiple universities. Lynn Sherman will serve as Executive Director of Health Programs. She is the Executive Director of Community Transformation at Baptist Health where she has focused on community engagement, implementing Community Health Needs Assessment strategies, population health, diversity, and youth mentoring, and pipeline employment. Previously, Lynn was a respiratory therapist.

will serve as She is the Executive Director of Community Transformation at Baptist Health where she has focused on community engagement, implementing Community Health Needs Assessment strategies, population health, diversity, and youth mentoring, and pipeline employment. Previously, Lynn was a respiratory therapist. Former Council Member Garrett Dennis will serve as Director of Boards and Commissions. He owns a construction company and a local restaurant. Prior to serving on the City Council, Garrett served for 14 years at the Supervisor of Elections Office as Director of Community Outreach. He has also worked as a teacher within the Duval County Public School system.

will serve as He owns a construction company and a local restaurant. Prior to serving on the City Council, Garrett served for 14 years at the Supervisor of Elections Office as Director of Community Outreach. He has also worked as a teacher within the Duval County Public School system. Former Council Member Scott Wilson will serve as Council Liaison. He is the Compliance Administrator for Total Military Management. Previously, Scott served as an Executive Council Assistant, City Council Member, Vice President, and President of the Jacksonville City Council.

will serve as He is the Compliance Administrator for Total Military Management. Previously, Scott served as an Executive Council Assistant, City Council Member, Vice President, and President of the Jacksonville City Council. Former Atlantic Beach Commissioner Brittany Norris will serve as Director of Intergovernmental Affairs. Communication and design professional, she is the Digital Director at Whalebone Media. Previously, Brittany served on the Atlantic Beach City Commission in Seat 5, as Mayor Pro Tem, and as Chair of the Board Member Review Committee.

will serve as Communication and design professional, she is the Digital Director at Whalebone Media. Previously, Brittany served on the Atlantic Beach City Commission in Seat 5, as Mayor Pro Tem, and as Chair of the Board Member Review Committee. Council Member Al Ferraro will serve as Director of Neighborhoods. He is a small business owner who founded Ferraro Lawn Service in 1986. On the Jacksonville City Council, Al has worked to ensure fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability in government.

will serve as He is a small business owner who founded Ferraro Lawn Service in 1986. On the Jacksonville City Council, Al has worked to ensure fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability in government. Joshua Hicks will serve as Affordable Housing and Community Development Director. He is the Senior Platform Administrator at the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. A career non-profit professional, Joshua has advanced democracy, environmental, and healthcare causes and advocated for housing solutions in Jacksonville.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.