Florida Virtual High School achieves highest graduation rate in its history

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Virtual High School (FVHS) achieved a 97% graduation rate for the 2024–25 academic year, marking the highest rate in its history.

The impressive graduation rate places FVHS fourth among high schools in Florida, excluding lab schools, according to a report from the Florida Department of Education.

Approximately 1,200 students graduated from the school in 2025, with more than 20% earning summa cum laude honors, the highest level of academic distinction.

Florida Virtual High School, along with Florida Virtual Middle School and Florida Virtual Elementary School, is part of the FLVS Full Time Public Schools district, the only fully virtual public school district in Florida.

The number of high school students enrolled in the FLVS Full Time program currently stands at 4,834 and continues to grow.

The 2025 graduating class was the largest in the history of FVHS, and officials expect the class of 2026 to be even larger.

Robin Winder, chief academic officer, commented on the achievement, saying, “Our students continue to raise the bar for what is possible in virtual education. A 97% graduation rate is more than a milestone; it’s a promise of what the future holds when we pair innovative learning with meaningful support.”

Families interested in enrolling their children in Florida Virtual Public Schools can apply online.

