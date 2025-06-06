Florida’s Hurricane Tax Holiday Delayed Amid Budget Gridlock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For years, Floridians have relied on the state’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday to help them save money while stocking up for hurricane season. But this year, the tax break is missing, stalled by a budget stalemate in Tallahassee.

At Hagan Ace Hardware in Mandarin, shelves are stocked with essentials like batteries, tarps, and flashlights — the very supplies normally exempt from sales tax in early June.

Doug Kreie, the store’s general manager, said the delay has slightly slowed business.

“When they announced the sales tax, we do see a bump because it reminds people,” Kreie said.

The state legislature has yet to approve a final budget. That means the tax holiday, which traditionally begins June 1, hasn’t been authorized.

Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed two 14-day tax-free periods this year, estimating more than $70 million in savings, but negotiations are only just beginning.

The delay comes as forecasters predict another above-average hurricane season, with up to five major storms possible. And for shoppers like Geoffrey Decker, the uncertainty is frustrating.

“I know it isn’t a lot, but it does draw people out to get it done,” Decker said. “That’s what I’m waiting on.”

Decker said he’s holding off on buying more expensive items until the tax break kicks in, if it does.

He’s got his list handy.

“Batteries, water, pet supplies. God forbid if something does happen, we’re prepared. And that’s what it’s all about,” said Decker.

While lawmakers continue to negotiate in the state capital, experts and retailers urge Floridians not to wait. The storms won’t delay, even if the legislature does.

Kreie said calm weather may also be lulling some into a false sense of security, but now is the time to prepare, tax break or not.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.