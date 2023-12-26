Fliers headed home after Christmas holidays, more expected after New Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You might be saying goodbye to loved ones today and heading back home from your holiday destination.

AAA said 7.5 million are expected to fly over Christmas and New Year.

It’s expected to be another busy holiday season. AAA predicts that 115 million Americans are expected to travel over Christmas and New Year.

Nearly 7.5 million of those people will fly and around 357,000 Floridians are predicted to catch a flight.

AAA said that while that is 15,000 more than last year, it’s the second-highest air travel volume on record behind 2003.

Action News Jax will continue following the conditions at Jacksonville International Airport and will update you throughout the day.

