FDOT announces $26 million I-10 resurfacing projects set to begin in late April

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a bid to enhance roadway conditions and promote safety for motorists, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced upcoming resurfacing projects on I-10 in Jacksonville.

Beginning in late April, crews will kick off the resurfacing endeavor on I-10 from Chaffee Road to I-295.

This corridor will be improved to smooth surfaces, enhance markings, and reduce noise. Motorists can anticipate a more comfortable driving experience and a durable roadway that promises years of smoother travel.

The $26 million project, awarded to Anderson Columbia Co. Inc., is slated for completion by mid-2025, barring any weather-related delays or unforeseen circumstances. Throughout the construction period, drivers should expect lane closures and a reduced speed limit to ensure safety within the construction zone.

But the efforts don’t stop there. A future project is on the horizon, focusing on resurfacing I-10 between the Nassau County line and the First Coast Expressway (SR 23). Expected to commence in late spring, this additional initiative underscores FDOT’s commitment to enhancing the region’s transportation infrastructure.

Stay informed about lane closures and roadwork updates by following FDOT District 2 on social media platforms or visiting nflroads.com. As these projects unfold, FDOT remains dedicated to ensuring smoother and safer travels for Jacksonville’s residents and visitors alike.

