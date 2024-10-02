‘Forever 25:’ Students honor 17-year-old student-athlete killed in Westside Jacksonville hit-and run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of Ed White High school students came together to honor the 17-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Family members told Action News Jax that Alaysha Williams died from her injuries in the crash. She was hit by a car Monday morning after her family said she was heading towards the bus stop for school. The senior at Ed White High School was captain of the girls’ basketball team and played flag football.

The students signed a basketball and also wrote down “Forever 25″ to honor her basketball jersey. They wrote out messages and told Action News Jax she’d always make your day better.

“She’s very outgoing, happy, she always laughing, it’s never a dull moment. You could be having the worst day ever and Alaysha be there to bring you better. I miss her hugs, every time I see her she gave me the biggest hug like, it’s the last hug she’d give me,” close friend Jumaria Dames said.

Action News Jax obtained new details from a police report that showed Williams was hit by three different cars at the Blanding and Cedar Hills boulevards intersection. Two of the cars stopped, but the second car is the one police say kept driving.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver they believe is responsible. They’re accused of stopping, checking the car for damage and then driving away. Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, JSO said the case is still active, and “detectives are working through available evidence to positively identify the suspect.”

JSO told Action News Jax no arrests have been made and it continues to seek any information that can help the investigation.

