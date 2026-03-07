Former DCPS assistant principal found guilty of stalking, battery and official misconduct

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County jury found a former assistant principal guilty of stalking, battery and official misconduct following a 2021 incident involving a former romantic partner.

Kenyannya Wilcox, who served as an administrator at Jean Ribault High School, faces up to 10 years in Florida State Prison.

The charges stem from the harassment of a victim who held an administrative leadership position at a local middle school. Wilcox and the victim had previously dated between November 2020 and February 2021.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to investigators, Wilcox unexpectedly approached the victim at a Jacksonville Jaguars game in September of 2021. When the victim informed Wilcox that he was in a relationship with another woman, Wilcox became angry.

As the victim attempted to leave the stadium, Wilcox confronted him and punched him in the face. During the encounter, she threatened to ruin the victim’s professional career.

The following day, several leaders of the Duval County School Board, including the district superintendent, received a formal complaint via email. The message was sent from an account bearing the name of a parent of a Jean Ribault High School student, though the sender indicated a desire to remain anonymous.

The email contained false accusations claiming the victim was selling drugs to minors and operating an illegal gambling ring.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Duval County School Police launched an investigation into the claims and determined the allegations were baseless.

A forensic investigation later discovered that Wilcox had created the fraudulent email address to send the false report. Authorities confirmed that the parent whose name was used did not know Wilcox and had not granted permission for her identity to be used.

Assistant State Attorneys Joe Licandro and Kierstyn Jennings prosecuted the case following the investigation by the Duval County School Police.

The jury returned guilty verdicts for criminal use of personal identification, official misconduct, battery and stalking.

Wilcox will be sentenced at a later date.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.