Former Jacksonville police officer arrested, accused of stalking ex-girlfriend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sheriff T.K. Waters with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of now former JSO police officer Claude Fleurimond on Wednesday.

Fleurimond is charged with one count of false imprisonment (3rd degree felony) and one count of stalking (1st degree misdemeanor).

According to the arrest report, on December 5th, JSO’s Integrity Unit got a complaint that Fleurimond was stalking his former girlfriend.

The report says that she met Fleurimond in July 2024 while he was on duty at a gas station. They dated on and off for a year, and throughout this time, when she didn’t want to talk to him, she blocked his calls.

According to the report, the last time the victim spoke to Fleurimond was “around July 2025, when her cell phone was damaged and she obtained a new one with a different phone number.”

It wasn’t until late October, the report states that “she noticed a grey BMW sitting out near her work parking lot, and when she left work, she noticed the BMW followed her to I-295 from Imeson Rd. She said she became nervous as the vehicle began making every lane switch she made while on I-295.”

Two days later, the victim said a JSO patrol vehicle parked in the same area where the grey BMW was parked.

“Fleurimond actually conducted a traffic stop on his former girlfriend in his marked JSO police vehicle,” said Sheriff Waters. “Using his police authority to detain his former girlfriend, Fleurimond then questioned her about why she was no longer communicating with him.”

According to the arrest report, the victim said Fleurimond did not perform any law enforcement actions during the traffic stop and had no valid reason to stop. It went on to say that she did not report the interaction due to not knowing what she could do about it.

Then, in December, the arrest report said that when the victim was about to leave work, a co-worker called her and told her that the grey BMW was again parked near the business. The coworker offered to take her vehicle to bait the grey BMW to see if it would follow, and it did.

Sheriff T.K. Waters reiterated that no one is above the law. “If investigators find that there is probable cause to support a criminal allegation of a JSO employee after a comprehensive investigation, this agency will hold that employee accountable,” he said.

Fleurimond resigned after his arrest on Tuesday. His arrest marks the sixth JSO employee arrested by the agency this year. According to Action News Jax records, there have been eight total JSO employees arrested this year. Two of them were arrested by other agencies.

