Taiwanese national arrested in St. Johns County fraud scheme

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old Taiwanese national was arrested and faces multiple charges, including Organized Scheme to Defraud, following a fraud investigation, says the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

According to SJSO, Property Crimes detectives began a fraud investigation on May 20 involving an elderly St. Johns County resident socializing with individuals on a communication app.

The victim provided $20,000 to enter an investment scheme. Between February and May 2026, the resident contributed an additional $75,000 or more in cash toward a larger outstanding payment to an individual who traveled in person to collect the money. The victim believed their investment was growing during this period, but was instead furthering a scam.

24-year-old Youwei Hsu was identified as the suspect. SJSO says he went to the victim’s home and accepted $226,000 worth of gold bars and coins. This payment was for an amount the victim allegedly owed.

Law enforcement located Hsu in Miami-Dade County after PCU detectives determined that he traveled to the area.

Hsu is currently in custody at the St. Johns County Jail. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

The investigation into the alleged fraud and exploitation is ongoing. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Unit asks anyone with information to contact them at 904-824-8304 or email crimetips@sjso.org.

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