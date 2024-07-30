Former JEA CEO’s attorneys argue he doesn’t need prison time ahead of next week’s sentencing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lawyers for former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn say there’s no reason to send him to federal prison.

Action News Jax told you on Wednesday morning that federal prosecutors asked a judge to send Zahn to prison for “multiple years.”

Action News Jax was there in March when a jury found him guilty of trying to make millions off the failed effort to sell JEA in 2019.

Ahead of a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Zahn’s lawyers sent a brief to the judge saying, “Incarceration is neither necessary to protect the public nor to deter Aaron from future offenses.”

The lawyers also claim, “Over the past 5 years, Aaron and his family have endured profound trauma and suffering. Public scrutiny and humiliation have inflicted severe distress on Aaron, leading to a diagnosis of complex PTSD. His wife and children are also being treated for trauma.”

