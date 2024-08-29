Former JHA Deputy CFO accused of stealing pre-paid cards meant to help those in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former Jacksonville Housing Authority (JHA) deputy Chief Financial Officer, Gregory Williams, has been arrested and charged with credit card fraud. It’s linked to pre-pard cards, meant to help those without a place to stay, which were reported stolen.

Action News Jax told you at the end of May the top leader was fired for failing to show up to work.

Williams was arrested Wednesday based on accusations from April. Investigators met with the Chief Financial Officer, Dennis Lohr, who reported 13 pre-paid cards, valued at $50 each totaling $650, were gone. The cards are supposed to go to community members who are being forced out of their homes because of circumstances beyond their control, like renovations or repairs.

The cards are typically handed out by the accountant, but she was on an extended leave at the time. Williams was serving as the comptroller and petty cash custodian at the time. The Sheriff’s Office report said the transaction history from the pre-paid cards showed charges at Publix and Biscottis, a restaurant in Avondale.

Williams was observed using the stolen cards at the Publix location, according to an arrest affidavit from the State Attorney’s Office.

Williams was also approving petty cash reimbursements to himself without anyone else approving the payment or providing all the receipts to document expenditures, according to the affidavit.

The arrest report from JSO said JHA reported about $9,500 in lost revenue.

An Action News Jax investigation revealed this isn’t the first time he has been accused of stealing from an employer.

In 2018, Williams was accused of civil theft by his former contractor employer, a contracting company, according to court documents. A complaint stated he used the company credit card for $3,815.98 in personal expenses. He and his former employer agreed he would pay pack part of the funds within ten days of the final judgement, and the other half would be withheld for 32 pay periods to cover the expenses and legal fees, according to court filings.

Also in 2018, he was accused by Discover of not paying a $4,775 balance.

In 2022, he was hired by JHA as an accountant, with an annual salary of $79,785.

In November of 2023, he asked the agency for a $3,000 loan. It was approved and he was given a salary advance over a series of ten paychecks.

In April of 2024, he was promoted to deputy Chief Financial Officer, making $122,000 annually. One month prior, in March, he received a written reprimand for missing a deadline and lying about giving auditors required documents. He was ordered to work a weekend shift to complete the audit, but failed to show up.

He was fired at the end of May.

Action News Jax, Meghan Moriarty, went to his house to get his side of the story. But he did not answer.

We reached out to JHA for comment and requested an interview. We were told no one was available to interview, but we were sent this statement:

“The JHA board and leadership have made clear that all employees are encouraged to report fraud, waste and abuse, and today’s outcome was an example of this in action. For details about the arrest today, please contact JSO.”

