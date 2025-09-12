Former Little League president in Nassau County is accused of stealing over $94k

YULEE, Fla. — A former president of the Yulee Little League is accused of siphoning over $94,000 from the organization and spending the money on personal expenses, according to Nassau County court documents and a sheriff’s office affidavit.

Investigators say William Harold Reynolds, who once oversaw the nonprofit youth baseball league, made unauthorized withdrawals and purchases between October 2024 and April 2025. The affidavit alleges the money was spent on Amazon and Prime Video, gas stations, restaurants, urgent care and dental visits, and even Venmo transfers to family and ex-family members.

In total, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says about $94,000 in unauthorized transactions were made.

Local CPA Brian Jasiek said the case appears to follow a common pattern of financial misconduct.

“People who do that can usually cover it up. It’s not like they do a big purchase. It’s over a period of time that they’re doing it,” Jasiek said.

Jasiek is not connected to the case.

However, he says he has handled tax filings and reviewed similar cases, and said schemes like this often slip under the radar.

“I do tax returns, so I think you see more white collar crimes happening these days,” he said.

Court documents show Reynolds used debit cards tied to accounts the league used. Investigators allege that repeated, smaller withdrawals helped conceal the activity.

“Maybe he’s got an argument that it was for the little league field, but I doubt it,” Jasiek added.

Yulee Little League officials declined an on-camera interview but released a statement saying, “Mr. William Reynolds has not served as president since May.” The league confirmed that all records have been turned over to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials also said the league is working with a CPA and putting in new financial safeguards to prevent similar problems in the future.

The sheriff’s office has not released details about possible charges and declined further comment. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

