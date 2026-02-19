Four-acre woods fire contained after threatening three Sanderson homes: BCFR

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Baker County firefighters contained a four-acre woods fire that endangered three homes on Wednesday afternoon after a resident left a garbage fire unattended in Sanderson.

According to Baker County Fire Rescue (BCFR), dry conditions and wind caused the fire to spread quickly. Due to the responsiveness of BCFR personnel along with FFS and MFRD, the homes were saved.

The fire was contained.

BCFR reminds the public that it is against the law to burn household garbage and advises using the garbage collection sites, as they are the main cause of wildfires.

