Four charged after drug bust on Old Kings Road, nearly 35 grams of fentanyl seized: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people are arrested and facing charges after a major drug bust on Old Kings Road in Bitlmore, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).
According to JSO, detectives noticed illegal activity near a Biltmore warehouse off Old Kings Road and found that criminals were using it to sell drugs.
Detectives found guns inside the building during the investigation.
After detectives received a search warrant, JSO’s SWAT Team served it on August 1, says JSO.
The SWAT team found the following:
- 34.7 grams of Fentanyl (17K+ potentially fatal doses)
- 7.2 grams of Flakka
- 2.9 grams of Crack Cocaine
- 1.6 grams of Ecstasy
- 2.7 grams of Marijuana
- 2 firearms (1 AK-47-style rifle, 1 handgun)
The four individuals who are charged in this case are 37-year-old La’Kenya Leavell, 34-year-old Comfort Harris, 36-year-old Dushawn Powell, and 35-year-old Todd Thornton.
JSO encourages anyone who suspects suspicious activity to call 904-630-0500.
