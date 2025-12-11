Four displaced, one hospitalized in residential fire in Jacksonville’s Englewood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning and is in stable condition following a fire at a home in Jacksonville’s Englewood neighborhood.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department was called to the residence in the 4200 block of Hudnall Road at about 6:27 a.m. Units responded to find flames coming from the home.

Four people have been displaced due to the fire. The cause has not yet been determined, according to JFRD.

