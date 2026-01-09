Four gang members arrested after months-long drug investigation: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four gang members were arrested and charged after a long-term drug investigation, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).
According to JSO, for several months, detectives built cases against members of the gang Out East 1200. Collecting evidence of selling dangerous drugs.
On November 5, 2025, detectives found the following after serving five warrants:
- 152.4 grams of Fentanyl (76,000+ potentially lethal doses)
- 1,222.1 grams of Promethazine
- 226 grams of Methamphetamine
- 115.4 grams of Cocaine
- 420.7 grams of Marijuana
- 22 firearms
Three vehicles and $1,190 in cash were also seized.
27-year-old Anthony Williams, 23-year-old Dasaun Williams, 23-year-old Eibe Scott, and 24-year-old Torrance Brookes were arrested.
