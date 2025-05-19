Four killed identified in apparent murder-suicide in Southeast Georgia

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were at the scene of an apparent murder-suicide on Baxter Durrence Road, just outside of Glennville.

According to the TCSO, four people, two Hispanic males and two Hispanic females, including the suspected shooter, were found dead.

The victims have been identified as:

Veronica Quevedo Torres, 51

Leslie Johana Marrufo Torres, 24

Edilberto “Eddie” Marin-Torres, 18

Octavia Chihuahua Castro, 42

The GBI said Castro was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials said three more residents, including a six-month-old baby, were found at the home and were not injured.

Authorities said there is no active threat to the community.

No word on a motive. Officials are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities did not say if the victims and the suspected shooter knew each other.

“Please keep the families involved in your thoughts during this difficult time‚” the sheriff’s office said.

The bodies will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for autopsies.

