JSO: Four injured after shooting at teen fair after-party

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — Four people, including two teens, were shot early Sunday during an afterparty for the Jacksonville Fair on the city’s Eastside.

Officers showed up around 1 a.m. on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard after someone called about shots fired.

Deputies say a fight broke out during the afterparty, and things got out of hand fast.

Someone pulled out a gun and started shooting as people tried to get away.

The two teens were shot while running, one in the leg, the other in the side.

Two adults were also hit, but just grazed by bullets. All four were rushed to the hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening, JSO says.

No arrests have been made yet.

Jacksonville Fair officials confirmed they had no involvement in the after-party.

JSO asks anyone who may have seen or heard something to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

