JSO: Four injured in overnight street party shooting on Jacksonville’s Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people were shot early Sunday morning during a street party near Jessie Street and A. Philip Randolph Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded around 12:30 a.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 700 block of Jessie Street.

Officers found a 34-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

Shortly after, three more victims—a 37-year-old man, a 43-year-old man, and a 39-year-old woman arrived at a hospital.

All four victims are in stable condition with injuries described as non-life-threatening, police said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators looked over the area and are working to find out what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS, or email JSOCrimetips@Jaxsheriff.org.

