Four Jacksonville firefighters reassigned after criminal mischief paintball arrests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker has learned that four Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighters arrested on misdemeanor criminal mischief charges have now been reassigned following a criminal investigation into paintball guns being fired in Downtown Jacksonville.

The transfers come with a pay reduction and remove the firefighters from the Special Operations Team at Fire Station 4 for a minimum of one year. A fifth firefighter, who was not arrested, has been suspended without pay for 72 hours.

Becker first reported in January, the arrests by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Firefighters Arrested

Engineer Landon T. Simmons, 30

Engineer Wesley P. Parker, 32

Engineer Tristen C. Harrison, 25

Firefighter Colby B. Lesage, 23

All four face misdemeanor criminal mischief charges in connection to a December incident involving shooting paintball guns at property, civilians, and a JSO cruiser. They have all pleaded not-guilty.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.