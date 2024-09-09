Four suspects arrested in Heron Isles vehicle burglary spree, Nassau deputies investigating

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Four suspects have been arrested following a vehicle burglary spree in the Heron Isles Subdivision on September 7, during which firearms and other valuables were stolen from unlocked cars.

On September 7, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a series of vehicle break-ins at the Heron Isles Subdivision along Albatross Drive. One resident witnessed several suspects entering his truck, but they fled when confronted.

Several vehicles were burglarized, with one victim reporting the theft of a firearm and a chef’s knife. After an investigation, four suspects were apprehended.

Eighteen-year-old Jakwan Harris was captured with a firearm in his possession, and 23-year-old Jalaal Collins was located inside a burglarized vehicle. Nineteen-year-old Harambee Martin was arrested following a foot chase during which a missing firearm was recovered near a fence he attempted to climb. Martin was apprehended with the assistance of NCSO K9 Rex. A 17-year-old boy was stopped on Heron Isles Parkway, carrying a stolen backpack containing two firearms and magazines taken from a vehicle.

All four suspects face armed burglary charges, with Martin and the 17-year-old additionally charged with grand theft of a firearm.

The suspects, dressed in black with masks and gloves, were caught on surveillance footage checking vehicle door handles. Authorities believe the suspects traveled from Jacksonville in a stolen vehicle to commit the burglaries, with 23-year-old Christiyah Johnson allegedly arriving afterward to pick them up.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper stressed the importance of securing vehicles, stating, “These thug criminals from Jacksonville are targeting unlocked vehicles, which are easy targets. Making sure you don’t leave valuable items inside your vehicle and your car doors are locked can go a long way in preventing these types of crimes.”

