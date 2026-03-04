FPL offers scholarship for robotics and drone students

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is making it easier for high school seniors who love robotics and drones to get ahead in their education.

The company just announced it will now offer three scholarships: two worth $20,000 each for students involved in robotics, and a $5,000 award for a student active in Drones in School.

The scholarships are open to public and private high school seniors in FPL’s service area who have participated in qualifying robotics or drone clubs for at least two years.

Winners must plan to study a STEM field after high school.

Applications are open now and will be accepted until April 13, 2026.

