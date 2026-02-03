Free heart screenings this weekend for young people in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Young people in St. Johns County can get a free heart screening this Saturday.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Momentum Personal Training in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Anyone ages 10 to 25 can sign up for the quick, painless test, which uses small pads to check for hidden heart problems.

Florida now requires student athletes to have a heart screening before the next school year, but the event is open to all youth, not just athletes.

The screenings are meant to catch serious heart conditions that can strike without warning.

Medical experts say one in every 300 young people may have an undetected issue that could lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

You must register ahead of time. For more information and where to sign up, click here.

