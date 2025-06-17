Free pet adoptions returning to Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Petco Love Florida MEGA Pet Adoption Event is coming back to Jacksonville to help find homes for 2,000 dogs and cats across the state.

Read: Lowest-paying jobs in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Humane Society will host the event on Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and parking will be free.

Adoption fees will be waived, and all pets will be spayed or neutered and vaccinated.

Dogs and cats from 11 local shelters will be available for adoption.

The event will also feature playgroups where people can interact with dogs.

Last year’s event led to nearly 2,000 adoptions.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Pet adoptions will also be free at Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services on Friday, June 27, during their regular hours.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.