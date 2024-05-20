Free St. Johns County shuttles running for Memorial Day to the beaches

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two free beach shuttles will drive to and from the beaches for easier access during Memorial Day weekend.

The first shuttle will take beach-goers from the St. Augustine Beach City Hall to the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier.

The second shuttle service will leave from Cornerstone Park to Mickler’s Landing Beachfront parking lot.

Dates and times for both shuttle locations are; May 25 - May 27: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

To keep everyone safe, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, St. Augustine Police Department, and St. Johns County Marine Rescue will be patrolling the beaches all weekend.

Lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Beach flags will indicate water and surf conditions.

The county wants on-beach drivers to know that that hours are from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Please stay in designated lanes and check daily updates.

