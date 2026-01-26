Free tax help returns to Jacksonville libraries for 2025 filing season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville residents can get free tax help at local libraries again this year.
Trained volunteers will be on hand to help with tax preparation for folks of any age or income, with a special focus on those 60 and older.
There is no age or income requirement to receive assistance, but the program is unable to help with rental property or small business taxes.
Appointments are required and can be booked starting January 15 for sessions that begin on February 1.
The last day to get help is Tax Day, April 15.
Before your appointment, check IRS.gov to make sure you have the right documents.
Here are the library branches offering free tax help:
- Beaches Branch Library
- Bradham and Brooks Branch Library
- Highlands Regional Library
- Mandarin Branch Library
- Pablo Creek Regional Library
- Regency Square Branch Library
- South Mandarin Branch Library
- Southeast Regional Library
- University Park Branch Library
- Webb Wesconnett Regional Library
