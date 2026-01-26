Free tax help returns to Jacksonville libraries for 2025 filing season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville residents can get free tax help at local libraries again this year.

Trained volunteers will be on hand to help with tax preparation for folks of any age or income, with a special focus on those 60 and older.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

There is no age or income requirement to receive assistance, but the program is unable to help with rental property or small business taxes.

Appointments are required and can be booked starting January 15 for sessions that begin on February 1.

The last day to get help is Tax Day, April 15.

Before your appointment, check IRS.gov to make sure you have the right documents.

Here are the library branches offering free tax help:

Beaches Branch Library

Bradham and Brooks Branch Library

Highlands Regional Library

Mandarin Branch Library

Pablo Creek Regional Library

Regency Square Branch Library

South Mandarin Branch Library

Southeast Regional Library

University Park Branch Library

Webb Wesconnett Regional Library

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.