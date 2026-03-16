Free tax preparation offered at local libraries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Public Library is partnering with AARP Tax-Aide to offer free tax preparation during the 2026 tax season.
IRS-certified volunteers will help prepare and file tax returns for free.
The service is open to all taxpayers, with special attention given to adults 60 and older.
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Appointments are encouraged, and April 15 (Tax Day) will be the final day for appointments.
People using the service should bring a photo ID, Social Security cards for everyone on the return, income documents like W-2s or 1099s, and bank information if using direct deposit.
The program cannot assist rental property owners or small business owners.
Participating library locations:
- Beaches Branch Library
- Bradham and Brooks Branch Library
- Highlands Regional Library
- Mandarin Branch Library
- Pablo Creek Regional Library
- Regency Square Branch Library
- South Mandarin Branch Library
- Southeast Regional Library
- University Park Branch Library
- Webb Wesconnett Regional Library
Residents can schedule appointments through the Jacksonville Public Library website or by calling the numbers listed for each branch.
Click here for more information and for the library’s phone numbers.
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