Free tax preparation offered at local libraries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Public Library is partnering with AARP Tax-Aide to offer free tax preparation during the 2026 tax season.

IRS-certified volunteers will help prepare and file tax returns for free.

The service is open to all taxpayers, with special attention given to adults 60 and older.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Appointments are encouraged, and April 15 (Tax Day) will be the final day for appointments.

People using the service should bring a photo ID, Social Security cards for everyone on the return, income documents like W-2s or 1099s, and bank information if using direct deposit.

The program cannot assist rental property owners or small business owners.

Participating library locations:

Beaches Branch Library

Bradham and Brooks Branch Library

Highlands Regional Library

Mandarin Branch Library

Pablo Creek Regional Library

Regency Square Branch Library

South Mandarin Branch Library

Southeast Regional Library

University Park Branch Library

Webb Wesconnett Regional Library

Residents can schedule appointments through the Jacksonville Public Library website or by calling the numbers listed for each branch.

Click here for more information and for the library’s phone numbers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.