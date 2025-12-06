Freedom Boat Club takes the top spot in the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Freedom Boat Club of Northeast Florida won first place in the corporate boat category at the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade on December 1.

The parade, a holiday tradition in Jacksonville since the late 1980s, featured boats decorated with festive lights cruising along the St. Johns River.

Freedom Boat Club’s winning entry, a pontoon named Perfect Partnership, was themed ‘Freedom’ and designed by Luke Bickerstaff, the club’s Assistant Director of Marketing.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“The light boat parade is one of my favorite events of the year, and it is such a great honor that our boat was number one this year in the corporate category,” said Lisa “the Boatanista” Almeida, co-owner of Freedom Boat Club of Northeast Florida.

The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade takes place annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, coinciding with the city’s holiday tree lighting ceremony.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.