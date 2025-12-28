French bulldog rescued from River Island by JSO officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A French bulldog is safe and sound after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers and two fishermen teamed up to rescue the dog from a small island in the Ribault River on December 17.

Officers Moran and Duggar responded to reports of a dog in distress near Grand Street. They found the animal stranded, cold and wet, unable to reach shore on his own.

With time running out, the officers flagged down two fishermen in the area. The fishermen used their boat to reach the island and bring the dog safely back to land.

The dog, now named Porky, was taken to Animal Care & Protective Services.

Officials say he did not have a microchip but is healthy and has already found a new family ready to adopt him.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office thanked everyone involved for their quick action, calling the rescue a true team effort that turned a dangerous situation into a happy ending.

