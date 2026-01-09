Friday is FOX30 Night as the Jacksonville Icemen take on the Orlando Solar Bears

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday night is FOX30 Night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena as the Jacksonville Icemen take on the Orlando Solar Bears.

The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 26, but had to be rescheduled due to an ECHL strike that was happening at the time.

Cheer on your Icemen, get some free FOX gear, and meet Action News Jax anchor Ben Becker.

As the Icemen bring on the hits, FOX30 is bringing them to your TV this January, with premieres of Best Medicine, Memory of a Killer, and season 2 of Extracted.

Get your tickets now at JacksonvilleIcemen.com.

