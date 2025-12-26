Icemen postpone game against Orlando Solar Bears amid ECHL strike

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen’s game against the Orlando Solar Bears has been postponed due to a strike by ECHL players represented by the Professional Hockey Players Association (PHPA). The postponement affects the scheduled game on Friday, Dec. 29.

The strike comes in response to the ECHL’s last, best, and final offer to players, which included a 20% salary increase, boosted per-diem rates, guaranteed days off, and improved equipment access. The league stated that the union’s leadership did not allow players the opportunity to vote on this proposal. ECHL officials expressed disappointment over the strike and hope for a resolution.

Fans who purchased tickets for the postponed game will be able to use them for the rescheduled game once a date is announced. Those who cannot attend the rescheduled game will receive further information from the team about alternative options.

The Icemen’s next scheduled home game is set for Jan. 3 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

While no specific makeup date for the postponed game has been determined, the Icemen are working toward getting a team on the ice for future matches as discussions with the union continue.

